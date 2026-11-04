Talks still on that could lead to Man United star joining Euro giants

Michael Carrick in Manchester United training (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is reportedly still in contact with Bayern Munich as a transfer there still can’t be entirely ruled out.

According to CF Bayern Insider, the teenage Man Utd forward has a range of suitors, but Bayern are up there with the top three clubs still in the race for his signature.

This is a new twist on the Gabriel saga as a few days ago Sport reported that the youngster had turned down Paris Saint-Germain and was looking most likely to join Real Madrid.

Christian Falk’s latest report suggests it’s still more open than that, so Bayern could be in with a chance of landing themselves one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

Bayern Munich not out of JJ Gabriel transfer race just yet

The report on CF Bayern Insider reads: “Christoph Freund has publicly shared his admiration for the youngster, and Bayern are committed to developing players for the future.

“Christian Falk explained the backdrop of JJ Gabriel’s situation here, and the Bild journalist has further exclusively told CFBayern Insider that the Bavarian giants are still in contact with the player’s camp over a potential move.”

It will be interesting to see what move Gabriel chooses next as it could be crucial for his development.

United fans will be disappointed to see the 16-year-old looking to leave Old Trafford this early on in his career, but it’s a reflection of just how far they’ve sunk in recent times.

It’s been another poor season for MUFC, even if they lifted the mood slightly with an exciting 3-2 comeback victory over Roma in the Champions League last night.

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