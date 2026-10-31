JJ Gabriel (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is reported to have snubbed Paris Saint-Germain as Real Madrid now looks like his most likely next destination.

The highly-rated teenager is attracting plenty of interest at the moment as it looks like he’s decided to quit Man Utd to continue his development elsewhere.

Gabriel is yet to play a competitive senior fixture for the Red Devils, but he’s regarded as one of the most exciting talents in their academy, so it’s a big blow that he clearly feels he’d be better off leaving Old Trafford.

According to Sport, it now seems Real Madrid is looking like being his next destination as he snubbed an offer from PSG due to his strong desire to play in Spain.

JJ Gabriel looking for La Liga transfer

Gabriel was seemingly not won over by the prospect of a move to French football, while Sport also mention that Bayern Munich had previously been ruled out as well.

It now seems like it’s a potential battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona for the 16-year-old’s signature, but Barca chief Deco has perhaps not committed to the deal as strongly.

Los Blancos, by contrast, seem prepared to go all in for Gabriel and meet his big financial demands, putting them in pole position for one of the best young players in world football.

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Big blow for Manchester United

Needless to say, it’s a damning indictment of where United are as a club now that a homegrown talent like Gabriel doesn’t want to continue there.

At the earliest opportunity, it seems that Gabriel has prioritised leaving MUFC for a move abroad, and in all honesty it’s hard to blame him.

United have struggled to compete for major trophies for some time now, and so many of the players who go into the team end up getting worse due to the chaotic nature of the club with frequent managerial changes and poorly-thought-out signings.