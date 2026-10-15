Romano believes Man United player has a 95% chance of leaving after latest development

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are increasingly resigned to losing JJ Gabriel, with Fabrizio Romano now putting the teenager’s chances of leaving Old Trafford at around 95 per cent.



United have continued trying to repair the relationship with the 16-year-old and his family, but a move to Spain is looking increasingly likely.

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Real Madrid and Barcelona remain firmly involved, while interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich appears to have cooled.

The main complication is whether Gabriel can satisfy the rules required to complete an international transfer before turning 18.

Gabriel now 95 per cent likely to leave Man United

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano delivered a significant update on Gabriel’s future.

“Also, the JJ Gabriel situation. Man United are at serious risk of losing one of the most interesting talents around, because the feeling around JJ Gabriel is that maybe, maybe United today have a 2-5% chance of changing the situation and keeping JJ Gabriel at the club.

“At the moment, I would say 5%, but 95% is for JJ Gabriel to go. Probably to La Liga, as I always told you. Since September, I think La Liga is going to be the destination for JJ Gabriel.

“It’s the most likely now because, also, Paris Saint-Germain [has gone] cold, also Bayern [has gone] cold. So all these clubs make contact with people close to the player, with his family as well. But Real Madrid, Barcelona, these are the two clubs who keep talking on [a] regular basis with JJ Gabriel’s camp and trying to understand if they can make it happen.”

United may be running out of ways to keep Gabriel

This now looks less like transfer speculation and more like United trying to prevent an increasingly likely departure.

The Guardian reported that United have offered Gabriel a scholarship deal and could receive only around £350,000 in compensation if he ultimately joins a European club.

A move abroad is still not automatic. FIFA rules surrounding international transfers of minors mean his family circumstances and European passport eligibility must satisfy strict requirements.

But if those hurdles are cleared, United appear to have a serious problem.

Losing one of their most highly-rated academy talents to Real Madrid or Barcelona for minimal compensation would be a major blow, particularly after months of trying to convince him his future should remain at Old Trafford.

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