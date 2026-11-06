'Here we go soon': Romano confirms Man United player is set to leave in high-profile move

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Manchester United are set to lose one of their most highly rated academy talents, with JJ Gabriel now closing in on a move to Real Madrid after making his final decision.

The 16-year-old has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs since deciding his future lies away from Old Trafford.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all explored a move, but Real Madrid have consistently appeared to be the strongest contenders for his signature.

Romano says JJ Gabriel only wants Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel’s representatives have now informed every interested club of his decision: the teenager wants to join Real Madrid.

Romano says terms are being finalised and a full agreement is now expected, although the formal process surrounding such a young player still needs to be completed.

Sky Sports had already reported that Real Madrid had reached a verbal agreement with Gabriel and were positioning themselves to bring him to Spain in January.

Man United could also consider legal action over the circumstances of his departure.

Madrid move is a major blow for Man United

For United, losing Gabriel before he has properly established himself in the senior side will be particularly frustrating.

The teenager has been regarded as one of Carrington’s outstanding prospects, but his decision highlights how difficult it has become for even elite clubs to keep young players when Europe’s biggest teams can offer alternative development pathways.

A recent CaughtOffside report also revealed that David Ornstein expected Gabriel to complete a January move to Madrid, reinforcing the feeling that the transfer was heading towards an inevitable conclusion.

From Gabriel’s perspective, choosing Real Madrid is understandable but carries risk. Breaking into a squad packed with world-class talent will not be easy, especially at 16.

However, Madrid’s recent record of investing heavily in elite young prospects clearly appeals to him. If the deal is completed as expected, United will be left wondering how one of their brightest academy players slipped away before they could truly benefit from his talent.

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