Man United consider shock January move after Man City star makes transfer decision

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Manchester United are considering a surprise January move for Manchester City defender Rayan Aït-Nouri as they continue searching for a long-term solution at left-back.

The Algeria international has endured a frustrating season at the Etihad, making just four appearances in all competitions and failing to feature in the Premier League.

With regular football proving difficult to find under Enzo Maresca, the 25-year-old is now expected to push for a winter departure.

United’s interest is particularly intriguing given the rivalry between the two clubs and their need to eventually replace Luke Shaw, whose availability has repeatedly been disrupted by injuries.

Man United consider January move for Rayan Aït-Nouri

According to The Sun’s report on Man United’s interest in Aït-Nouri, United are exploring whether a January deal could be possible after previously rejecting the chance to sign the defender during the summer.

City were reportedly prepared to discuss a loan containing an obligation to buy, but United were unwilling to accept those terms at the time. The situation has now changed, with Aït-Nouri increasingly open to leaving because of his lack of minutes.

United have also monitored Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, Bournemouth defender Adrien Truffert and Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde as potential long-term options on the left.

A related CaughtOffside report states that Aït-Nouri would be open to joining United and that personal terms are unlikely to present a major problem. The bigger challenge would be convincing City to strengthen their local rivals.

Aït-Nouri could be a smart gamble

From United’s perspective, Aït-Nouri would be an interesting opportunity if the price is sensible.

He already has significant Premier League experience from his time with Wolves, can operate as either a traditional left-back or wing-back and, at 25, should still have his best years ahead of him.

His camp has made the frustration around his City situation clear, with a source close to the player saying his “talent is being wasted” because of his lack of opportunities.

The obvious difficulty is getting City to sanction a direct move across Manchester. Such transfers are rare and would inevitably attract attention.

However, United need more competition and durability on the left side of defence. If Aït-Nouri is genuinely available in January, ignoring the opportunity purely because of where he currently plays would make little sense.

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