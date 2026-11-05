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Manchester United have made contact with former France manager Didier Deschamps as the club continues to explore managerial options amid growing uncertainty surrounding Michael Carrick’s future.

That is according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, which claims that Manchester United board leaders have reached out to Deschamps in recent days to see if he is interested in taking over at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy is actively sounding out elite profiles to stabilise the club during a chaotic Premier League campaign.

The report adds that while United have also made approaches to Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, who appears set to sign an extension with the club, Deschamps has emerged as a big name target.

However, the report further adds that the 58-year-old is in no rush to get back into management and is not too keen on taking a job at Manchester United due the club’s current situation.

World Cup-winning pedigree on Didier Deschamps’ CV

Deschamps brings one of the most decorated managerial resumes in international football, having guided France to FIFA World Cup glory in 2018 and a dramatic runners-up finish in 2022.

The former midfielder, who experienced the Premier League firsthand as a Chelsea player during the 1999-2000 season, spent 14 trophy-laden years in charge of Les Bleus before stepping down.

Having previously led Monaco to a UEFA Champions League final and Marseille to a Ligue 1 title, his proven track record of managing superstar egos makes him an enticing option for Old Trafford decision-makers.

That said, it is not surprising that he’s shying away from the role at Old Trafford given that things at the club might need fixing beyond managerial changes.

Carrick’s job remains uncertain despite Roma victory

The contact with Deschamps comes at a time where the position of current head coach Michael Carrick remains uncertain

Despite securing a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League, the miraculous win has done little to guarantee Carrick’s long-term security.

Sitting near the bottom half of the Premier League table after an agonising winless run, Carrick faces immense pressure, with United’s executive board preparing contingency plans should results fail to rapidly improve.