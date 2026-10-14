(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Prominent social media insider Indy Kaila has dropped explosive updates regarding the behind-the-scenes fallout at Manchester United following their 2-0 Champions League defeat against Atlético Madrid.

The shocking claims depict a club spiraling into operational disruption and high-level panic.

According to social media insider Indy Kaila, the executive offices at Old Trafford erupted into complete disarray on Wednesday morning following the team’s return from Spain.

“BREAKING: CHAOS AT MANCHESTER UNITED,” Indy Kaila posted on X.

“Doors are being SLAMMED across the Manchester United offices! Shouting echoing through the corridors… staff are telling us the atmosphere is TOXIC. The Red Devils are in full CRISIS MODE”.

? BREAKING: CHAOS AT MANCHESTER UNITED Doors are being SLAMMED across the Manchester United offices! ??

Shouting echoing through the corridors… staff are telling us the atmosphere is TOXIC. ? The Red Devils are in full CRISIS MODE — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 14, 2026

This follow-up came after an earlier claim from the insider revealing that top figures were summoned for an emergency summit: “Emergency meeting called at Old Trafford. Jason Wilcox was called around 8am this morning. Everyone is panicking”.

Emergency meeting called at Old Trafford ? Jason Wilcox was called ? around 8am this morning. Everyone is panicking ? — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 14, 2026

The reports suggest that the fallout isn’t contained to the dressing room, with INEOS executives, technical director Jason Wilcox, and senior administrative staff reportedly locked in tense discussions regarding the club’s trajectory.

Pressure mounts on Michael Carrick amid Manchester United struggles

The claims of behind-the-scenes turmoil come at a breaking point for manager Michael Carrick. Manchester United’s toothless 2-0 defeat in Madrid, compounded by Leny Yoro’s red card, leaving the club struggling in both domestic and European competitions.

The internal tension has spilled out publicly over the last 24 hours.

Forward Amad Diallo labeled the defeat a “f*****g disgrace” on social media, while star defender Lisandro Martínez publicly called out technical director Jason Wilcox over recruitment and squad depth.

It is no surprise that senior players are now openly questioning the club’s strategy. Martinez has only publicly said what those around the club and the fans have been feeling.

With the hierarchy members now reportedly holding emergency summits, Carrick faces an uphill battle to regain control of his squad before their upcoming Premier League fixtures.