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Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has further alienated an already disgruntled fanbase following controversial comments regarding the relationship between the club’s on-field performance and its commercial engine.

Speaking at Deutsche Bank’s inaugural Sports Investment Conference in London, Glazer suggested that globally recognised sporting institutions such as Manchester United can maintain their commercial strength even during periods of limited success.

His comments come at a particularly difficult time for the Red Devils, who are sitting in 17th place in the Premier League after a disastrous start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Avram Glazer claims Man United’s commercial success is not dependent on winning

Addressing the relationship between sporting results and commercial performance, Glazer argued that Manchester United’s global brand remains capable of attracting significant business regardless of what happens on the pitch.

He said (quotes via The Sun):

“Playing performance doesn’t really have a meaningful impact on what we can do on the commercial side of the business.”

When questioned by an audience member about the correlation between sporting results and global brand value, Glazer pointed to major North American franchises, specifically Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees and the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, as proof that mega-brands continue to generate massive revenues despite extended silverware droughts.

As co-owner of both United and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Glazer reiterated his belief that top-tier sports properties remain lucrative business models regardless of domestic table placement.

Glazers remain deeply unpopular among Man United supporters

Glazer’s comments reflect the exact corporate philosophy that has fueled intense supporter opposition since the family’s leveraged takeover of the club in 2005.

For over two decades, fans have accused the Glazer family of prioritizing dividend payouts, debt service, and commercial monetization over footballing excellence.

Echoing similar remarks previously made by former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, Glazer’s assertion that playing performance is secondary to business growth reinforces the widespread perception among matchgoers that the ownership views the institution strictly as a financial asset rather than a competitive football club.

Man United’s difficult season adds to frustration with Glazer family

The timing of Glazer’s comments is particularly significant given Manchester United’s disappointing start to the season.

Michael Carrick’s side have collected just seven points from their opening nine Premier League fixtures, leaving them 17th in the table and outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Although United recently ended a nine-match winless run with a dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory over Roma, their domestic position remains a serious concern.

The club’s struggles have intensified scrutiny of its leadership and long-term direction.

Supporter opposition to the Glazer family has persisted for more than two decades, with protests becoming a familiar feature of life at Old Trafford.

The formation of FC United of Manchester in 2005, the green-and-gold protest movement and numerous demonstrations against the ownership have all reflected deep-rooted dissatisfaction.

Also Read: Gary Neville demands Glazers sell Man United in passionate plea

Glazer’s suggestion that commercial performance can remain resilient regardless of results may make sense from a business perspective.

However, for Manchester United supporters, success has traditionally been measured by trophies, league position and performances rather than commercial revenue alone.

With the team struggling near the bottom of the Premier League, his comments are unlikely to ease the long-standing tensions between the club’s ownership and its supporters.