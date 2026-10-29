Gary Neville makes passionate demand to Man United owners amid current crisis

(The Overlap, Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has launched another fierce attack on the Glazer family, arguing that Manchester United’s continuing decline means the American owners should finally end their two-decade association with the club.

United’s latest struggles have intensified scrutiny of everyone involved at Old Trafford, from Michael Carrick and the players to INEOS and the Glazers.

Neville believes responsibility ultimately goes much higher than the manager.

Neville demands Glazers sell Man United

Speaking on the latest Stick to Football podcast, Neville delivered an emphatic message: “The Glazers have to sell Manchester United, the time has come!”

He also criticised what he sees as their lack of connection with United, adding:

“I hear the Glazers family are very popular in the USA, they go to every NFL game in Florida. They have never been to Old Trafford in 20 years.”

The episode focused heavily on United’s worsening crisis after their poor start under Carrick and the growing anger around the club

Neville’s comments arrive amid fresh reports that a sale remains possible. The Glazers are waiting for the right moment to cash in, potentially after developments surrounding a new stadium or other factors that could increase United’s value.

A recent CaughtOffside report also claimed members of the Glazer family have discussed selling some or all of their remaining stake amid renewed Middle Eastern interest. No formal bid has been confirmed.

Neville’s criticism goes beyond another bad season

It would be too simple to blame every poor result directly on the Glazers, particularly since INEOS now controls football operations.

But Neville’s wider argument is understandable. United’s 2026 annual report shows the Glazer family still holds the dominant voting power at the club, while INEOS controls around 29 per cent.

Managers have changed repeatedly, huge sums have been spent and another football structure has been installed, yet United continue to look considerably behind England’s leading clubs.

That is why ownership remains part of the conversation.

Changing Carrick might improve results temporarily, but United’s problems have survived numerous managerial appointments. Neville clearly believes only a complete ownership reset can finally break that cycle.

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