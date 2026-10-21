"I have to say..." - Ten Hag speaks out on how ex-Man United players' criticism affected the team

Erik ten Hag and Gary Neville (Photo by Christof Koepsel, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken out on the pressure his side faced from having so many of the club’s former players as a vocal presence in the media.

Man Utd legends such as Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, and Paul Scholes are often appearing as pundits on mainstream channels, as well as on their own online channels and podcasts.

This can make it a difficult environment for current Red Devils players and managers, with Ten Hag admitting it occasionally affected some of his players when he was in charge at Old Trafford.

Still, the Dutch tactician also didn’t want to use it as an excuse, saying he had a good relationship with a lot of the club’s former players, whilst also stressing that it’s similar for all the other big clubs in Europe.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United legends in the media

“It’s no different than Bayern Munich or Ajax; they do the same. But they are (part of United’s) history, and they do not always know what’s going on. Football evolves. For United, it’s clear: they had great contributions, they achieved massive results, trophies for the club and for themselves, so I respect them,” Ten Hag told the Athletic.

“I have to say, I had a very good relationship with them all, with Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand. I did nice interviews with them both, so it didn’t hurt me. Of course, they have podcasts, they have their models. Sometimes it’s difficult for players. Some of them get affected by it, get annoyed by it.

“They achieved massive successes. But also, they can help the club more, help the players more. There should be two ways that they support it. But I think always the thing you most love, you most criticise.”

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United hasn’t always seemed like a happy place in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, so it perhaps makes sense that so many of the club’s most successful former players have had a lot to say in that period.

A lot of the time they can provide insight into what’s going wrong, but it must also be an unwanted distraction and extra pressure for those currently involved with MUFC who are doing their best to try to turn things around.