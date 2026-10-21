Erik ten Hag makes claim about working with "emotional" Man United player who still divides opinion

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that Bruno Fernandes can be “emotional”, but he still felt it was the right decision to make him captain.

The Dutch tactician was at Man Utd from summer 2022 until October 2024, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his two full seasons in charge at Old Trafford.

However, Ten Hag certainly didn’t win everyone over during his time with the Red Devils, and he’s now reflected on some of the issues he had while he was there.

One thing he doesn’t regret, however, is making Fernandes his captain, as he defended the Portugal international as being a winner, even if he also hinted he can get a bit overly emotional at times.

Erik ten Hag on making Bruno Fernandes Manchester United captain

On making Fernandes captain, Ten Hag told the Athletic: “I think it was good for the team, the best solution, and for him it was good as well. Obviously he has some pros and cons, but he has great game understanding, he’s a top professional, and he always gives his best; lifestyle good.

“Every day, he goes to the limit; he’s driving it. Sometimes he’s getting emotional, but he’s a winner.”

Fernandes has certainly had some great moments in a United shirt, but the jury is arguably still out about whether he’s really captaincy material.

The 32-year-old has plenty of talent and has contributed a lot in terms of goals and assists, but some fans are still divided on the way he conducts himself, particularly during big games or difficult moments.

Fernandes will surely continue to have a big impact for United, but it’s not been the easiest start to the 2026/27 season, and the clock is arguably also ticking on his future as he still hasn’t signed a new contract.

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