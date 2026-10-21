Bruno Fernandes (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick made a questionable tactical decision by playing Bruno Fernandes as a striker against Como, as the Portuguese midfielder struggled to influence the game during a disastrous Champions League outing.

United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to the Italian side, exposing major problems in their attack. With Benjamin Sesko out with injury, Carrick moved his captain into a more advanced role, but the experiment failed to deliver.

Bruno Fernandes looked uncomfortable in an unfamiliar role

Fernandes is undoubtedly one of Manchester United’s most creative players, but his greatest strengths lie in dictating play, finding pockets of space and creating opportunities for his teammates. Playing as a centre-forward restricted his ability to influence proceedings in the areas where he is most dangerous.

The 31-year-old isn’t a natural striker, and expecting him to lead the line against an organised Como defence was always a risk. Rather than consistently getting into goalscoring positions, he needed to drop deeper to receive possession and help United progress through midfield.

Former England and Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle highlighted Fernandes’ frustration, noting that the midfielder berated his teammates because nobody was pressing alongside him. His observations underlined the collective problems affecting United, with their lack of coordination making it difficult to regain possession.

Hoddle said on BBC: “That’s a shock for me. It really is. For me, Bruno Fernandes is better when he’s playing deeper. Once he’s faced up, and has runners off him, he can pick people out like the ball he played to Amad. He’s not happy is he? Look, he’s looking at the bench.”

Carrick should restore Fernandes to his natural position

Carrick must reconsider his approach if United are to improve their performances. Fernandes should operate as a No. 10, where his vision, passing range and ability to deliver decisive final balls can make a genuine difference.

Playing behind a recognised striker would let him link midfield and attack while arriving late in the box to exploit defensive gaps. Bryan Mbeumo could be a better emergency option up front, having shown he can contribute goals while adapting to different attacking roles.

United’s defeat cannot be blamed on one selection decision alone, but using Fernandes as a makeshift striker clearly failed to solve their attacking problems. Carrick must find a more effective solution rather than sacrificing his captain’s greatest qualities.