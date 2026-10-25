Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been tipped as the club who could win the race for the signing of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi this January.

The talented young Frenchman shone in the Premier League last season, scoring an impressive 13 goals whilst still a teenager, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn himself a big move soon.

Bournemouth tend to sell their star names for a big profit, as they’ve done with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez, so it makes sense that Kroupi could be next.

Arsenal have also been linked with Kroupi by the Evening Standard, who suggest that a bid in the region of £100m would test Bournemouth’s resolve.

Could Eli Junior Kroupi be set for transfer to Tottenham?

Still, one source is hopeful that Kroupi would be keen to join Tottenham this January.

John Wenham told Tottenham News: “The issue that has to be resolved in January is the striker situation.