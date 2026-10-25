Tottenham have been tipped as the club who could win the race for the signing of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi this January.
The talented young Frenchman shone in the Premier League last season, scoring an impressive 13 goals whilst still a teenager, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn himself a big move soon.
Bournemouth tend to sell their star names for a big profit, as they’ve done with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez, so it makes sense that Kroupi could be next.
Arsenal have also been linked with Kroupi by the Evening Standard, who suggest that a bid in the region of £100m would test Bournemouth’s resolve.
Could Eli Junior Kroupi be set for transfer to Tottenham?
Still, one source is hopeful that Kroupi would be keen to join Tottenham this January.
John Wenham told Tottenham News: “The issue that has to be resolved in January is the striker situation.
“We were heavily linked with Kroupi in the summer, and reports said we were willing to pay £80m-100m on top of the other spending we did.
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“I really hope that in the background, we are still progressing that deal, so on the 1st January, we can announce him as a Tottenham player.
“I appreciate the injury he’s had, but that should mean he isn’t in the shop window for other clubs.
“Kroupi would run to play for Tottenham, as he would for Arsenal, Chelsea or whoever else, if we were confident of getting him in the summer, we should be able to do it now.”
We’ll have to see how much substance there is to these claims, as it sounds more like speculation than concrete information for the moment.
Still, Kroupi will surely be on the move soon and he may well view Tottenham as a good step up for him, even if they’ve been struggling in recent times.
The north Londoners could likely offer the 20-year-old a lot of money and guarantee him regular playing time, which might not be the case at Arsenal or another club closer to the top of the table.
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