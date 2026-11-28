(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has outlined Tottenham’s future transfer plans, revealing that he believes the club are just three or four positions away from completing his squad rebuild.

Tottenham were among the biggest spenders during the summer transfer window, with the club’s hierarchy heavily backing the Italian following their disappointing campaign last season.

Roberto De Zerbi reveals Tottenham need signings in three or four positions

And despite a difficult start to the new season, Spurs are beginning to show encouraging signs of progress under De Zerbi, having won four of their last five Premier League matches.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sunderland, the 47-year-old expressed his satisfaction with the business Tottenham conducted in the summer while revealing what the club still need to do in the transfer market.

He said (quotes via Football London): “As a team, as a squad, I think we are in a very good position because we made a great session of the transfer market. We changed 10 players, and we brought all first targets in the window.

“For the future, we don’t need in too many positions. I think we need to finish the squad in maybe three, four positions, and then we have not to move too many players. We need to stay together. We need to improve the connection, the relationships, the style of play, quality of the play, the mentality, but we are in a good way to become better and do something special for this club.”

With Sávio ruled out for the remainder of 2026 and Spurs still searching for a clinical focal point up front alongside cover at full-back, De Zerbi’s comments signal targeted rather than wholesale recruitment in upcoming windows.

Tottenham spent over £300m to support Roberto De Zerbi’s summer rebuild

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Tottenham’s hierarchy invested heavily in reshaping the squad to suit De Zerbi’s football.

Spurs broke their club transfer record twice to sign midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes for a combined £185 million.

They also signed Jan Paul van Hecke for £52 million and Savio in a deal worth up to £85 million, while Omar Marmoush arrived on loan with a £60 million obligation to buy.

Experienced defenders Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi were also brought in on free transfers, with established first-team players such as Cristian Romero and Djed Spence departing.

Although bedding in so many new faces contributed to a winless six-game opening stretch, those investments are now paying dividends.

Tottenham have now won four of their last five Premier League games, defeating Coventry City (3-1), Chelsea (2-0), Crystal Palace (2-0), and Ipswich Town (2-0).

The improved form has seen them go to 10th in the league table, with 15 points, just six points off fourth placed Liverpool.

With the January transfer window approaching, it will be interesting to see how many of those positions Tottenham attempt to strengthen midway through the season.