Liam Delap celebrates with Morgan Gibbs-White (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly very keen on a potential transfer deal for Nottingham Forest striker Liam Delap.

The north London giants could do with strengthening up front as soon as possible, and it seems that Delap is someone they’re strongly interested in for that position.

Still, a January deal is seen as difficult, with De Zerbi seemingly prepared to wait until next summer to try to bring Delap to Spurs, according to Football Transfers.

The 23-year-old has started well at Forest after a difficult spell at Chelsea, scoring three goals in nine Premier League games so far this season after managing just one in 28 appearances at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham linked with Liam Delap but have other striker targets too

Our understanding is that Tottenham may also have other striker targets alongside Delap, as we recently reported here via the Daily Briefing.

De Zerbi inherited a struggling Spurs squad when he took over late on last season and narrowly helped the team avoid relegation from the Premier League.

There was significant investment in the summer as Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes came in in midfield, but someone like Delap could be a useful addition to help continue to take this project forwards.

It’s not been an easy position for Tottenham in recent times, as Mathys Tel has mostly struggled since joining, while Randal Kolo Muani’s loan move last season proved unsuccessful.

Delap ticks a lot of boxes as he’s young and has the potential to keep improving whilst also already showing what he can do in the Premier League with his fine form for Forest and for former club Ipswich Town.

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