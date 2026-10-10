Roberto De Zerbi makes important plan for after Tottenham's game vs Man United today

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi will reportedly look to get his team away for a bonding trip to Marbella after today’s game against Manchester United.

Spurs have had a really poor start to the season, with De Zerbi’s side sitting bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from the first five games.

There’ll be another tough test for Tottenham later today as they take on Man Utd at Old Trafford in the 5.30pm kick-off.

After that, De Zerbi is supposedly set to take his players on a team bonding trip to try to improve morale and help the numerous new players settle in, according to BBC Sport.

Tottenham will have a nine-day gap between their game against United and their next match at home to Coventry City, so De Zerbi views this as a good opportunity to try to kick-start the club’s season.

Can Tottenham turn things around under Roberto De Zerbi?

De Zerbi looked like a strong managerial appointment when he came in towards the end of last season, and the Italian tactician quickly improved things just enough to help Spurs avoid relegation.

Still, after a summer of big spending there still hasn’t been a meaningful improvement for THFC, who look like they’re set for another season of battling at the wrong end of the table.

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De Zerbi did well at Brighton and Marseille, so he’s surely got it in him to help this team improve, but perhaps there are wider issues behind the scenes.

Tottenham have generally struggled under a number of different managers in recent years, so it might be that there’s a structural problem preventing the wide variety of personnel from making a positive impact.