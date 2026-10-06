(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte has fired fresh shots at former club Tottenham , admitting he was left irritated by the accepting attitude toward losing that permeates the North London institution.

The explosive Italian manager lifted the lid on his exasperating tenure at the club during an insightful interview with The Athletic.

Antonio Conte reveals Daniel Levy message at Tottenham

Reflecting on his appointment in November 2021, Conte revealed his initial ambition to transform the team’s winning culture alongside managing director Fabio Paratici.

“I went to Tottenham with the ambition to turn things round a bit, partly because Paratici was there,” Conte explained. “When I arrived, they were ninth. We finished fourth, overtaking Arsenal.

“I remember we weren’t winning or we’d drawn a game and I sent Daniel Levy a message. He came back to me, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll win the next one’. ‘What the…?’ I kept saying to him, ‘Look!’

“The thing that drove me mad was hearing people around me saying, ‘Tottenham are never going to win anything’. That they’re losers. They were made fun of. They’re still being made fun of. Even now. Arsenal lost 3-0 to Brighton and they were joking, ‘Arsenal have turned into Tottenham’, get it? Believe me, this irritated me a lot.”

Spurs remain only job that Conte failed to win a trophy at

Conte’s frustration stems directly from his unmatched expectations as a serial winner.

Throughout a decorated managerial career across Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Napoli, Tottenham remains the only club where the 57-year-old failed to deliver a trophy.

Despite guiding Spurs back into the UEFA Champions League during his first season, the marriage ended tumultuously in March 2023 following an infamous rant against the club’s board and squad culture.

He is now linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester United.

As Tottenham continue to search for consistency, Conte’s latest candid reflection reinforces the deep-seated cultural issues he felt helpless to resolve during his time in North London.