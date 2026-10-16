Fabrizio Romano explains factor that could make "big difference" to Man United manager situation

Michael Carrick and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a potentially crucial update on the Manchester United manager situation amid uncertainty over Michael Carrick’s future.

For now, it seems that Carrick is safe at Man Utd, with the club yet to open talks with any other candidates, even if there is some appreciation of big names like Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, and former Chelsea, Tottenham and Napoli boss Antonio Conte.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has suggested it’s too early to view these links as particularly strong, even if there is an interesting element to the Conte links.

The Italian tactician is currently out of work, and interestingly it seems he’s more open this season to taking a job in the middle of the campaign instead of insisting on having a full summer and pre-season.

Fabrizio Romano on Antonio Conte and Manchester United

“When there are internal conversations regarding managers and more, there are more names being mentioned internally,” Romano said.

“For example, as I told you already in a video, Man United know very well that Antonio Conte could be open this season to take a job mid-season, which is a big difference compared to many other years when Antonio Conte didn’t want to take a job during the season.”

Even if we’re not yet at the stage where United are seriously considering approaching Conte, the very fact that he’s available will surely heap the pressure onto Carrick in the next few games.

If MUFC can’t turn things around quickly, the fact that Conte is out there and open to the job will surely tempt the decision-makers inside Old Trafford.

The 57-year-old has won trophies at pretty much every club he’s managed, including in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Things didn’t work out for Conte at Spurs, but in fairness that has also proven to be a tough job for plenty of other big-name coaches.

Given Carrick’s lack of experience, Conte could surely be seen as a safer pair of hands to guide the club through this tricky period.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust