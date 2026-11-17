Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has provided some inside information on Steve Holland’s fallings-out with Arsenal defender Ben White and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking on Sports Uncensored in the video clip below, Morgan said that it was his understanding that White chose not to make himself available for the England national team while Holland was there after he made fun of him in front of the other members of the squad.

This was largely down to a misrepresentation of what White had said about his desire to switch off from football when he’s not playing it, which Holland used against him in a team meeting…

? EXCLUSIVE: Piers Morgan reveals the REAL reason Ben White left the England camp: ? “(Steve) Holland was mocking him in front of all the players over the supposed statement that Ben White doesn't like football!” ? https://t.co/cPqprR772D@piersmorgan | @sjopinion10 pic.twitter.com/Hbd9mMpdvx — Sports Uncensored (@SportsUncensrd) November 16, 2026

Interestingly, Morgan also said it seemed that Holland ended up falling out with Man Utd captain Fernandes as well while he was working there as part of Michael Carrick’s staff.

Piers Morgan on Ben White’s England row

“My view on Ben White … he’s a fantastic player. He’s been great at Arsenal, he competes with (Jurrien) Timber for the right-back (spot) but I think he’s terrific,” Morgan said.

“He still gets booed by a section of England fans because of what happened at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, where he had this massive falling-out with Steve Holland.

“My understanding of what happened is that Holland was mocking him in front of all the players for the supposed statement that Ben White made that he doesn’t like football.

“In fact, what he said was that he doesn’t like going home and watching football after he’s been playing it all day. And he made the point this week clarifying it, that, like a lot of people, when they finish their job for the day, they don’t want to go back home and talk about it … I totally understood that.”

He added: “Now the interesting thing about Holland is that he’s gone to Manchester United, he’s just been fired as part of the Carrick regime, he had a terrible year there, he fell out with all the players, especially Bruno Fernandes, who’s their only good player.

“So, for me, I’m totally team Ben White and the fact that he’s back in the England team is great and we should stop booing him.”

Ben White shines in England’s win over Spain

Morgan is clearly a big fan of White, and many Arsenal fans will also feel very fondly of him after years of great service at the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old has played over 200 games for the Gunners now, scoring seven goals in total, and playing a part in their Premier League title success last term.

And while White has never quite established himself for England, he showed his quality in that win over Spain, scoring a superbly-taken winning goal in a famous victory.

There’s a lot of competition at right-back for England, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James also two fine options for manager Thomas Tuchel to choose from.

Still, White clearly looks like a player worth having around, and it seems a bit bizarre for some England fans to boo someone who was clearly keen to come back into the international fold even after his previous problems.

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