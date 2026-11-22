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AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Bruno Fernandes as uncertainty continues over the Manchester United captain’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old has yet to agree a contract extension despite United making repeated attempts to secure his future.

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival has offered the club fresh hope, but Fernandes appears willing to wait and see whether the new manager can restore United’s competitiveness before making a final decision.

AC Milan interest in Bruno Fernandes revealed

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan are monitoring Fernandes closely and could make their move if he becomes available in 2027.

Fernandes has reportedly rejected United’s last two contract proposals, with negotiations currently stalled. His existing deal expires next summer, although United hold an option to extend it by another season.

Milan already asked for information about Fernandes during the previous summer window without making a formal bid. A return to Serie A could appeal to the Portugal international, particularly if Milan qualify for the Champions League.

There is also a connection with Milan boss Ruben Amorim, who previously worked with Fernandes at United and shares the same representation agency.

Pochettino should keep the Man United captain

United should not rush into planning life without Fernandes.

A recent CaughtOffside report revealed that Fernandes wants to assess United’s progress under Pochettino before committing to another long-term deal.

That stance is understandable. Fernandes has remained one of United’s most influential players through several managerial changes, and at 32, his next contract could be one of the final major decisions of his career.

Pochettino has already made it clear that Fernandes remains his captain, which suggests he still views him as central to the rebuild.

United should therefore activate their extension option rather than risk losing negotiating leverage. That would give Pochettino time to convince Fernandes that the club is finally moving in the right direction.

Milan represent a credible alternative, especially with Champions League football, but United still control the situation.

If results improve under Pochettino, keeping Fernandes may prove easier than the current contract stand-off suggests.

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