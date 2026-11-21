Ian Wright on punditry duty (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright says he found it “worrying” how the Gunners seemed to collapse today against Newcastle United in a similar way to their 3-0 defeat against Brighton earlier this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have mostly been in superb form this season, and they remain six points clear of Manchester City as things stand, even if they will undoubtedly be disappointed to have dropped points away to Newcastle today.

Arsenal took the lead in the first half and looked like potentially running away with it after a dominant display, but then Newcastle stunned them with a quickfire double in the second half.

Noni Madueke managed to equalise for the visitors, but Wright was a bit concerned with some elements of what he saw…

Ian Wright assesses worrying Arsenal performance

"It was a bit worrying to see Arsenal collapse like they did" Ian Wright shares his full-time thoughts as Arsenal draw 2-2 with Newcastle at St James' Park ? pic.twitter.com/Z8olpBf9q4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2026

Speaking after the game, Wright told Sky Sports: “It reminded me of Arsenal against Brighton. They couldn’t see it off against Brighton, and obviously we lost.

“But Newcastle, they had a spell when they were doing the same thing … it was a bit worrying to see Arsenal collapse like they did for the time that they did.”

It certainly wasn’t a vintage Arsenal performance for a decent chunk of that second half, with the north London giants looking uncharacteristically suspect at the back.

A missed opportunity for Arsenal

Arsenal’s players will surely have been aware of Man City dropping points earlier today with their 1-1 draw at home to Fulham.

This meant AFC could have gone eight points clear of Enzo Maresca’s side with a win at St James’ Park, and that would have left their title rivals with a real mountain to climb.

As it is, this title race is still pretty open, though of course City have the 115 charges hanging over their heads, which could lead to a hefty points deduction at some point later on in the campaign.

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