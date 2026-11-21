Arsenal (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the younger brother of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The highly-rated 16-year-old has previously also been mentioned as a target for Manchester United and Liverpool.

Now a new update from TEAMtalk has emerged stating that Arsenal are also in the race, along with other Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Brighton, and Aston Villa.

Kvaratskhelia looks like another exciting young talent who could go on to have similar potential to his older brother, who emerged from relative obscurity before taking Serie A by storm during his time at Napoli.

That earned the Georgia international a big move to PSG and he’s continued to shine there, winning the Champions League twice with the Ligue 1 giants.

Arsenal eyeing Tornike Kvaratskhelia after signing another Georgian talent

Arsenal could be set to sign another Georgian youngster if they land Kvaratskhelia’s brother, following similar recent business.

BBC Sport reported on the Gunners pursuing Andria Bartishvili in what could end up being a smart purchase for the future.

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Arsenal have built a fantastic squad under Mikel Arteta, with some big names like Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes joining in recent years.

However, they’ve sometimes lagged behind their rivals when it comes to identifying the next big young talents and strengthening on the cheap.

Kvaratskhelia and Bartishvili could be key to ensuring Arteta still has another generation of top Arsenal players coming through once this current squad has peaked.