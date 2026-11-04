"A lot of lies" - Bruno Fernandes speaks out on Man United situation amid transfer update

Bruno Fernandes prepares to take a penalty for Manchester United against Roma (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly no longer a top target for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal as he also slams “lies” over his relationship with manager Michael Carrick.

It’s been a difficult season for Fernandes and everyone at Old Trafford, with the Portugal international also recently dropped after hitting out at the tactics of Carrick and his coaching team in the defeat against Como.

United were battered 4-1 by the Serie A side, prompting Fernandes to question the way the team was set up, with Carrick then benching him for the next game against Bournemouth.

Still, it seems Al Hilal are not pursuing Fernandes, according to talkSPORT, while he’s also been quoted as hitting out at the media coverage he’s received.

Bruno Fernandes on Michael Carrick “lies”

“It’s been tough, there’s been a lot of speculation in the media,” Fernandes told Amazon Prime, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“A lot of lies around many things that have happened between me and the manager, that we have cleared the air, then after that the manager took the decision to put me on the bench because I’m not performing. That’s fair.

“Everyone thought that was a punishment for the words that I had. And, if it was, it was right. The manager is the one who makes the decisions.

“It doesn’t change the belief I have of the manager and the staff and every player in this club. It doesn’t change my aim to win every game that I have ahead of me.”

Will Bruno Fernandes stay at Manchester United?

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Still, it’s unclear what the long-term future holds for Fernandes as talks over a new contract have stalled, according to talkSPORT.

MUFC have the option to extend his contract by one more year, but it could also be good to get a proper commitment from the 32-year-old.

If he continues not to renew with the club then it’s surely a signal that he’ll be open to leaving, even if Al Hilal no longer looks like an option for him.