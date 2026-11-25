(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has admitted he would never rule out returning to Sporting CP, adding another intriguing layer to the uncertainty surrounding his Manchester United future.

The United captain returned to Lisbon ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with his former club, where questions about his emotional connection with Sporting were inevitable.

Fernandes remains deeply attached to the Portuguese giants, but his comments should not necessarily be interpreted as a signal that he is preparing to leave Old Trafford.

Romano shares Bruno Fernandes’ Sporting admission

As shared by Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes left the door open to representing Sporting again in the future.

“I will never close the door to returning to Sporting”.

“It will always be a club with a special place in my heart”.

Fernandes enjoyed an outstanding spell with Sporting between 2017 and 2020 before Manchester United signed him, and the midfielder has consistently spoken warmly about the club’s importance in his career.

The timing of his comments is naturally significant because his United contract situation remains unresolved.

A recent Sky Sports report revealed that Fernandes has rejected two contract proposals from United, although the club remain keen to extend his stay.

His existing agreement expires next summer, but United have an option to extend it for another season until 2028.

Is Fernandes planning for a Man United exit?

It would be easy to turn Fernandes’ words into another transfer story, but the reality appears more nuanced.

Sporting clearly remain an emotional destination for him, particularly as a potential final chapter of his career. That does not mean a return is imminent.

Fernandes has simultaneously made clear that his immediate focus is helping Manchester United recover under Mauricio Pochettino.

At 32, however, his next contract decision is extremely important.

United need to show Fernandes that the club can still match his ambitions. Results have been poor, contract talks are paused and Sporting will always offer an emotional alternative.

The bigger concern for United should therefore not be Fernandes loving his former club. It should be making sure their captain still believes Old Trafford is the best place to spend the remaining peak years of his career.

If Pochettino can stabilise the team and United present a convincing long-term plan, there is little reason to assume Fernandes’ Sporting affection automatically means an exit is approaching.

Report: Man United identify ‘dream’ January signing for Mauricio Pochettino