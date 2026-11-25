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Manchester United have reportedly made Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert their “dream target” for the January transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen a struggling squad.

United’s disastrous start to the season has increased the urgency around their winter plans.

Sitting 19th in the Premier League following a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in Pochettino’s first match in charge, the Red Devils desperately need reinforcements capable of making an immediate difference.

Truffert now appears to have moved right to the top of their defensive shopping list.

Man United have made Truffert their dream January target

According to GIVEMESPORT, ManUnited have identified Truffert as their “dream target” for January.

The France international has been linked with United for several months, but the latest report suggests their interest has become significantly more serious following Pochettino’s arrival.

United had previously considered Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall as a leading option at left-back. However, Newcastle are determined to resist January interest in the England international, potentially making Truffert the more realistic target.

Bournemouth will not make negotiations easy either. A FootballTransfers report claimed the Cherries value Truffert at around £60million and would prefer not to sell him midway through the season.

Truffert makes sense for Mauricio Pochettino

There is plenty to like about this potential signing.

Truffert is Premier League proven, athletic and comfortable contributing at both ends of the pitch.

At 25, he is also entering his prime rather than arriving as another expensive prospect who needs several seasons to develop.

United clearly need greater reliability at left-back, particularly given Luke Shaw’s recurring fitness problems. The concern is the price.

Spending around £60m on a full-back in January would consume a significant portion of United’s available budget when Pochettino also needs improvements elsewhere.

However, their league position changes the calculation. United cannot afford to treat January as a window simply for long-term planning.

If Pochettino believes Truffert can immediately improve the defence and become his long-term first-choice left-back, United should seriously explore the deal.

The challenge will be convincing Bournemouth to sell one of their most important players halfway through a difficult season without paying an enormous January premium.

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