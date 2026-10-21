Man Utd hierarchy regret quiet summer as two transfer targets identified while duo expected to leave

Alysson Edward and Lewis Hall (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have some regrets about not sorting out the left-back position during a quiet summer transfer window.

It seems the Man Utd hierarchy now acknowledge that they didn’t do enough this summer after three new midfielders came in, while other positions remained unaddressed.

That’s according to a report from iNews, which now states that the Red Devils are looking closely again at the likes of Lewis Hall and Adrien Truffert as left-back targets.

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The report adds that United will also most likely be letting Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, so it could be that a significant reshuffle of the club’s defence is ahead.

We were previously informed that United would continue to target Hall even though he recently signed a new contract with Newcastle United.

Lewis Hall or Adrien Truffert to Manchester United?

Hall and Truffert have shone in the Premier League for Newcastle and Bournemouth, respectively, and it’s certainly easy to imagine them making the step up to playing for bigger clubs.

It perhaps makes sense that Hall was a tricky deal to get done over the summer after Newcastle made so many sales, with Bruno Guimaraes joining Arsenal, Sandro Tonali joining Tottenham, and Anthony Gordon joining Barcelona.

Letting Hall go as well would have been pretty disastrous for the Magpies, so perhaps MUFC were always likely to have to wait to land the England international.

Truffert, meanwhile, could be another fine addition to this United squad, and it’s usually the case that Bournemouth will be prepared to cash in on star names.

The Cherries have sold the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez for profit in recent times, and there are a few others in this current squad who could be the next to get big moves.

Truffert looks like a good option, but United will have to get in there before top clubs also try moving for the likes of Alex Scott, Rayan, and Eli Junior Kroupi, as Bournemouth won’t want to lose too many of their most important players at once.