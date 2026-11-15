Man United target "important player" from Premier League rivals for problematic position

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Manchester United are continuing to monitor Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall as Mauricio Pochettino begins assessing the areas of his squad that could need strengthening.

United already have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as specialist left-backs, while Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Ayden Heaven can all provide cover.

However, Shaw is in the final year of his contract and has struggled with injuries, while Dorgu has also had fitness problems.

That makes a younger, long-term option increasingly attractive.

Man United remain interested in Lewis Hall

According to the Express, Man United remain interested in Hall, with Newcastle potentially facing difficult transfer decisions next year.

The 22-year-old has been on United’s radar for some time. CaughtOffside reported in July that the club had already made contact regarding Hall, although Newcastle were adamant that they did not want to sell.

United’s interest has continued since then. A more recent CaughtOffside report suggested Newcastle could demand around £70million for the England international.

However, Newcastle strengthened their position in September by handing Hall a new long-term contract. Head coach Matthias Jaissle praised him after the announcement, saying: “He is a very important player for us and for what we are building here.”

Hall would suit United but the price could be a problem

From United’s perspective, Hall makes plenty of sense.

He is young, Premier League-proven and comfortable progressing the ball from deeper areas. His ability to contribute both defensively and in possession would fit the type of aggressive, technically secure full-back Pochettino tends to favour.

Former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe also previously praised Hall’s development, describing him as a talented player with an excellent attitude.

The issue is value. Hall’s new contract means Newcastle have no need to sell cheaply, and paying around £70m for a left-back would represent a major investment.

United therefore need to decide whether Hall is a genuine priority or simply one of several names being monitored.

If Shaw leaves and Newcastle become open to negotiations, Hall would be a strong long-term solution. But at the current asking price, United may need to show patience rather than force an expensive deal.