Expert explains reason behind Man United avoiding a move for Lewis Hall

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly cooled their interest in Lewis Hall during the final stages of the summer transfer window because of concerns that signing another first-choice left-back could create unnecessary tension within Michael Carrick’s squad.



Hall had emerged as United’s leading long-term target for the position, but Luke Shaw remains Carrick’s preferred option on the left.

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With Newcastle also reluctant to sell after losing several senior players, United ultimately decided that waiting until next year made more sense than forcing through an expensive deal.

Man United viewed Hall as a long term target

Former United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Hall was never viewed as an urgent summer signing and that the club were willing to delay their pursuit.

“There was a lot of talk about Man United signing a left-back, but I don’t think it was urgent,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I understand they have been looking long-term about who they will bring in to replace Shaw, and I can see why Lewis Hall is the outstanding candidate in that respect.

“But when I say long-term, I mean it’s something I would expect to see next summer or even beyond that, I’m not convinced it was something they were pushing for this summer.

“I’ve heard they pulled the plug on that, because if he was at Old Trafford next week, either him or Shaw are going to be disappointed because they’re not in the team.”

The decision appears to fit United’s wider planning. The Times reported that left-back was considered a secondary priority after midfield this summer, with United choosing not to accept unfavourable terms for several alternatives.

Waiting for Hall could be the smarter move

United’s logic is understandable.

Hall is 21 and already one of the Premier League’s most promising left-backs, but spending a huge fee on him while Shaw remains first choice could have created an awkward selection problem.

Carrick would either have had to bench a highly paid senior player or restrict the development of an expensive young signing.

Waiting until 2027 could provide a cleaner transition.

Shaw is entering the latter stages of his United career, while Hall would arrive closer to the point where he could become the undisputed first choice.

There is still risk, though. Newcastle could extend Hall’s contract or increase their asking price, while rival clubs may also join the race.

Even so, United appear to be prioritising timing over urgency.

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