Bruno Fernandes bombshell dropped as Man United make major transfer decision

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Manchester United are reportedly considering selling Bruno Fernandes next summer, with the club captain’s future becoming increasingly uncertain after a turbulent start to the season.

Fernandes remains one of United’s most productive players, but his public disagreement with Michael Carrick over tactics following the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como has placed renewed attention on his position.

With his contract approaching its final months, United now face a major decision over whether to build around their captain or begin planning for life without him.

Football Insider reveals extend-and-sell plan

According to Football Insider, United are assessing the possibility of selling Fernandes during the summer of 2027.

His current contract expires at the end of this season, but the club hold an option to extend it automatically by another year.

Rather than allowing Fernandes to enter the market as a free agent, United could activate that clause to protect his transfer value before listening to offers.

That would represent a significant change from the club’s position earlier this year, when Fernandes was considered virtually untouchable.

His relationship with Carrick has also come under scrutiny. After the heavy defeat in Como, Fernandes questioned United’s pressing strategy and suggested the team needed to be more aggressive without the ball.

Carrick subsequently dropped him to the bench against Bournemouth, although he insisted the decision was football-related.

Selling Fernandes may now make sense for Man United

The interesting part of this story is that selling Fernandes would no longer necessarily represent United weakening themselves.

At 32, he remains a highly creative midfielder, but the club must consider whether extending his stay on major wages fits a younger rebuild.

His productivity cannot be ignored. Since Carrick first took charge in January, Fernandes has registered 14 assists and created 96 chances, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues over that period.

But United’s midfield increasingly needs greater control, athleticism and positional discipline rather than continuing to revolve around one high-risk creator.

Triggering the extra year would therefore be smart business. It protects the club financially while giving them time to identify a younger successor.

Fernandes has been hugely important since arriving from Sporting CP, but every major rebuild eventually requires difficult decisions.

If a substantial offer arrives next summer, United may finally decide that selling their captain is the right move for the next phase of the team.

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