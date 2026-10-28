Roberto De Zerbi during his time as Brighton manager (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman as they prepare for a possible loss of Pedro Porro in a future transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Spurs have been impressed by the American international’s progress in Spain and are considering him a potential long-term replacement for the Spanish defender.

Alex Freeman could be an ideal defensive addition

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise since joining Villarreal from Orlando City earlier this year, establishing himself as an exciting prospect in European football.

His impressive performances have drawn interest from several leading Premier League clubs, with Tottenham particularly keen to watch his development. His pace, athleticism and ability to contribute in attacking areas could make him an attractive option for the north London club.

Freeman also enhanced his reputation during the World Cup, featuring in all five of the United States’ matches and scoring against Australia. His ability to perform on the international stage has further strengthened his appeal to potential suitors.

Tottenham could benefit from a player who offers both defensive reliability and attacking threat from the right flank. Although Porro remains an important member of the squad, interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid has raised questions about his long-term future in England.

Tottenham face competition for Freeman

However, securing the American’s signature will not be straightforward. Manchester United have also sent scouts to assess his performances, while Chelsea and Manchester City’s ownership group are monitoring his progress.

Villarreal are in a strong negotiating position, with Freeman under contract until 2032. The Spanish club has little reason to rush a sale, especially given his rapid development since arriving from the United States.

Tottenham could make an approach as early as January, though a summer move may depend on how Porro’s situation develops.

Freeman’s potential makes him an appealing long-term investment, but Spurs will need to compete with several Premier League rivals if they decide to formalise their interest. With elite clubs tracking his progress, Villarreal could face increasing pressure to keep hold of their promising defender.