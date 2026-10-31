(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Jan Paul van Hecke produced an outstanding performance against Crystal Palace, scoring once and registering remarkable passing statistics as Roberto De Zerbi’s side secured a 2-0 Premier League victory.

The Dutch centre-back was instrumental in Tottenham’s dominance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, completing 143 passes and recording an astonishing 160 touches.

Jan Paul van Hecke produces remarkable statistics against Crystal Palace

Van Hecke was at the heart of Tottenham’s performance, combining defensive solidity with exceptional composure in possession.

The former Brighton defender completed 143 of his 151 attempted passes, achieving an impressive passing accuracy of 94.7%.

Even more remarkably, 119 of his completed passes came in the opposition half, highlighting how aggressively Tottenham pushed forward and controlled territory against Palace.

The Dutch international also registered three key passes, demonstrating his ability to contribute to attacking moves from central defence.

His influence was equally apparent without the ball.

Van Hecke won all four of his aerial duels, recorded four ball recoveries and made two clearances.

He was not dribbled past once during the contest.

Van Hecke capped off his performance with a goal in the 73rd minute, rising to head home Tottenham’s second of the night.

Jan Paul van Hecke for Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace: ? Most touches (160)

? Most successful passes (143)

? Most passes into final third (29)

? Most line-breaking passes (14)

? Most shots (5)

? =Most aerial duels won (4)

? =Most shots on target (2) Solid in defence and… pic.twitter.com/WJtwUpF5kq — Squawka (@Squawka) October 31, 2026

Jan Paul van Hecke vs. Crystal Palace 1 goal

160 touches

143/151 accurate passes

119 passes completed in opposition half

3 key passes

4/4 aerial duels won (100%)

4 ball recoveries

2 clearances

0 times dribbled past Absolutely dominant. ??? pic.twitter.com/6eOUkjcfa2 — The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) October 31, 2026

Archie Gray had earlier opened the scoring in the 25th minute after meeting a Mohammed Kudus corner.

Palace had been reduced to ten men following Jean-Philippe Mateta’s early red card for a reckless challenge on Micky van de Ven.

Sandro Tonali also impresses as Tottenham midfield begins to click

Van Hecke’s flawless display underlines how seamlessly Roberto De Zerbi’s marquee summer additions are integrating into the squad.

Alongside Jan Paul van Hecke’s record-breaking statistical performance, Sandro Tonali produced a brilliant masterclass in midfield control to guide Tottenham Hotspur to a commanding 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Operating in a double pivot alongside Mateus Fernandes, the Italian international exerted complete influence over central areas, anchoring Roberto De Zerbi’s high-possession tactical system with composure and precision.

Sandro Tonali today: 90 minutes

92% passing accuracy

1 shot

3 tackles

3 interceptions

3 possessions won

6 opp box touches

6 line-breaking passes

7 final third passes

75% duel win rate

7.9 rating Top 3 midfielders in the league. pic.twitter.com/DfkyWXnIcC — TottenhamMuse (@thfcspurs_muse) October 31, 2026

His performance was so good, manager De Zerbi described it as Spurs playing with 12 men, with Tonal putting in a shift of two people.

Roberto De Zerbi: "Tonali was unbelievable, incredible. Today we had two players more, Tonali was the double" ? pic.twitter.com/sPWn6VNDgw — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) October 31, 2026

The Italian’s recent string of magnificent displays confirms that Tottenham’s marquee £200 million summer midfield investment is yielding elite rewards as Spurs build momentum in the Premier League.