(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

BBC pundit Jobi McAnuff was left thoroughly impressed by the growing midfield partnership between Tottenham Hotspur duo Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes following their performance against Crystal Palace.

Speaking live on BBC Radio 5 Live after Tottenham capitalized on Jean-Philippe Mateta’s early red card to secure victory, former Palace winger Jobi McAnuff highlighted the emerging chemistry between Spurs’ central pair as a defining feature of the team’s evolution under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes praised for Tottenham performance

McAnuff pointed out that despite facing a 10-man Palace side for over an hour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the tactical synchronization between Tonali and Fernandes allowed Spurs to dictate the tempo and dominate central areas effortlessly.

He said:

“Sandro Tonali has been good. That relationship with Mateus Fernandes seems to be growing. Of course, today in different circumstances against one less player, but it hasn’t all been easy. That is one sign of improvement under Roberto De Zerbi in recent weeks.”

£200m midfield duo beginning to justify marquee price tags

The midfield pairing arrived in North London for a combined transfer fee around £200 million during a blockbuster summer transfer window, with Tottenham breaking their club transfer record twice to secure their signatures.

While both players initially required a adjustment period to adapt to De Zerbi’s demanding, high-possession tactical system, their recent performances demonstrate exactly why the Spurs hierarchy made such an immense financial investment.

In particular, Italian international Sandro Tonali has been magnificent over the past few weeks, serving as the primary rhythm-setter in midfield alongside the energetic, line-breaking distribution of Portuguese talent Mateus Fernandes.

As Spurs begin to gain momentum, with three wins in a row, the partnership of the Tonali-Fernandes pivot could prove to be key as De Zerbi’s looks to turn season around after a slow start and continue to winning run.