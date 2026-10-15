(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Two Tottenham players were not spotted in the club’s latest training footage, although the reason behind one of their absences has since emerged.

As Spurs prepare for their upcoming Premier League fixture, fans were quick to analyze the release of video content from Hotspur Way.

Lucas Bergvall and Mateus Fernandes not spotted in Tottenham training footage

Writing for Football London, Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold reported that both Lucas Bergvall and summer arrival Mateus Fernandes were missing from the club’s official training clip.

Bergvall, who is Dejan Kulusevski’s compatriot, was a noticeable omission from the drills led by Roberto De Zerbi.

Given Spurs’ early-season struggles and an mounting injury list, which has seen key figures like Kulusevski only recently close in on a full return, the Swedish international’s absence naturally raised eyebrows among supporters tracking player availability ahead of the weekend.

Mateus Fernandes absence explained as Tottenham midfielder welcomes first child

Fortunately for Spurs fans concerned about a potential injury setback, the explanation behind Fernandes’ missing presence is entirely positive.

Gold clarified that the 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder was granted personal leave by the club after becoming a father for the first time with his partner.

Fernandes was given time off to celebrate the arrival of his newborn before returning to North London to rejoin first-team preparations.

While Fernandes’ absence is purely temporary, manager De Zerbi will provide further updates regarding Bergvall’s condition during his upcoming pre-match press conference as Tottenham aim to turn their domestic form around.

Tottenham awaiting further squad updates ahead of Premier League return

De Zerbi has been working to improve his side’s performances while managing several fitness concerns within the squad.

One encouraging development has been the progress of Dejan Kulusevski, who has recently moved closer to returning after a lengthy injury absence.

The Swedish attacker has been working towards full match fitness following a serious knee problem that kept him sidelined for more than a year.

Having Kulusevski back alongside a fully available squad would provide a welcome boost as Tottenham look to rediscover their form.

For now, the main uncertainty surrounds Bergvall, with supporters awaiting further information on whether his absence from the footage has any bearing on his availability.

De Zerbi’s next pre-match press conference could provide greater clarity, although there is currently no confirmed indication that the midfielder is injured.