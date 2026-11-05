Barcelona step up interest in signing Tottenham player with "enormous potential"

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Tottenham Hotspur are showing no interest in selling Lucas Bergvall despite renewed attention from Barcelona and Napoli, with the club still viewing the Swedish midfielder as a major part of their long-term plans.

The 20-year-old has endured a stop-start season under Roberto De Zerbi and has made only four Premier League appearances so far, but Spurs remain convinced of his potential.

His new contract, which runs until 2031, also gives Tottenham a very strong negotiating position.

Barcelona are monitoring Bergvall

According to Football Insider, Barcelona are monitoring Bergvall again after missing out on him in 2024, while Napoli are also following his situation.

Tottenham, however, have no plans to sanction a sale. Sources say Bergvall is now far happier at the club than he was during the summer, when he considered leaving because of concerns over playing time.

De Zerbi ultimately persuaded him to stay, and Spurs believe he can become a regular starter in the future.

That confidence was reinforced in September when Bergvall signed a new deal until 2031.

Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange said: “Lucas is an outstanding young player with enormous potential and we are delighted that he has committed his future to the Club.”

Barcelona’s interest is not new. CaughtOffside reported that the Catalan club are monitoring Bergvall because of his technical quality, athleticism and versatility, while Napoli have also shown interest.

Keeping Bergvall is the smarter move for Tottenham

Tottenham have little reason to sell now.

Bergvall may not yet be a guaranteed starter, but his age, long contract and development ceiling make him exactly the type of player Spurs should protect.

Barcelona’s continued interest is understandable, especially after losing the original race for him in 2024. But Tottenham now hold the stronger hand.

The real challenge is game time. If Bergvall continues to play only occasionally, outside interest will keep growing. Spurs therefore need to give him a clear pathway rather than simply rely on his contract.

At 20, he still has time to become a key part of De Zerbi’s midfield. Selling him now would risk repeating the classic mistake of moving on a high-upside player before he reaches his peak.

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