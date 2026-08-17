Nick Woltemade celebrates with his Newcastle teammates (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Lucas Bergvall has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Newcastle United are interested in signing the 20-year-old central midfielder, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Newcastle have already made enquiries for the Swedish international, and they have been told to pay over £50 million. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to break the Bank for him.

They could use more technical ability and creativity in the middle of the park, especially after the departure of Bruno Guimaraes. Bergvall is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder with the right guidance. He has already shown his quality at Tottenham, and there is no doubt that he could be a star for Newcastle.

Newcastle have sold multiple key players this summer, and they need to improve the team significantly. They will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing campaign, and the Tottenham midfielder will certainly help them improve going forward. At Newcastle, he would also get to play regularly. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal in the coming weeks.

Bergvall will be hoping to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again. He is also a target for Nottingham Forest, and they are expected to come forward with an offer soon.

Tottenham have already signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali this summer. They will not be able to accommodate the Swedish international midfielder in the starting lineup, and it makes sense for the two parties to go their separate ways.