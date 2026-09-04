Lucas Bergvall makes Tottenham decision as Roberto De Zerbi reveals what happened

Tottenham FC
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Roberto De Zerbi looks on
Roberto De Zerbi looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Lucas Bergvall was linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

However, the Swedish International ended up staying, and manager Roberto De Zerbi has now confirmed that the player is happy to continue at the London club. He also added that Bergvall has huge potential and could be a big player for Tottenham.

Lucas Bergvall commits to Tottenham

Lucas Bergvall in action for Tottenham
Lucas Bergvall in action for Tottenham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

There is no doubt that he’s a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player under the Italian manager.

De Zerbi told Football London: “After 10 days in the pre-season, Lucas came and his agent as well went to Johan Lange to say, ‘Lucas is happy to stay,’ and Lucas showed me he wanted to stay.

“I would like to play with him, I would like to put the focus on him because he is another big, big in terms of the potential of the player. He is another big player.”

The midfielder was heavily linked with multiple clubs during the summer transfer window, but Tottenham decided to keep him at the club. The player eventually agreed to stay after 10 days into the pre-season.

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Bergvall faces Tottenham battle

Lucas Bergvall of Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Tottenham manager has revealed that the player is working hard behind the scenes and has shown he wants to stay at the club and focus on performing for them.

Tottenham need his technical ability and creativity from the midfield. He has shown his quality in glimpses since joining Tottenham, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the club now.

Tottenham had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They have had a very eventful window, and Bergvall will have to work hard in order to cement his place in the starting lineup.

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