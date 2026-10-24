(Photo by Julian Finney, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a reassuring message to Viktor Gyokeres amid growing speculation surrounding the Swedish striker’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular playing time in recent weeks, with Kai Havertz emerging as Arteta’s preferred option to lead the attack.

Despite Gyokeres’ reduced involvement, the Arsenal boss has insisted that the former Sporting CP star remains an important member of his squad.

His comments come as speculation continues over whether the Sweden international could seek a move away from north London during the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta insists Viktor Gyokeres will get his chance at Arsenal

Speaking to reporters about his attacking options, Arteta was full of praise for both Gyokeres and Havertz.

The Spaniard acknowledged the differences between the two forwards while emphasising how highly he regards the Swedish international.

“I love Kai Havertz, I love Viktor Gyökeres a lot,” Arteta stated (quotes via Fabrizio Romano).

“He has a very different character to Kai, but he’s someone that you really feel close to.

“He’s a very important player for the team, and he will have his chance.”

Viktor Gyokeres facing uncertain Arsenal future amid January transfer rumours

Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal from Sporting CP with considerable expectations after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards.

He enjoyed a productive debut campaign in 2025/26, scoring 21 goals across competitions and helping the Gunners compete at the highest level.

However, the striker has found himself playing a reduced role this season as Arteta has increasingly turned to Havertz.

The reduced role has sparked intense speculation surrounding his future, with several European clubs monitoring his situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Gyokeres previously acknowledged his desire for regular game time, but Arteta’s public backing indicates that Arsenal have no intention of sanctioning an exit and expect the forward to play a crucial role as domestic and European fixtures pile up.