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Arsenal are reportedly prepared to part ways with Viktor Gyokeres if the striker decides to leave, with several European sides monitoring his situation ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a Football Insider report, the Gunners want to recoup the £55 million they paid to sign the Swedish international, although a January departure appears unlikely.

Viktor Gyokeres attracts transfer interest

The 28-year-old enjoyed a productive debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 21 goals and establishing himself as an important attacking option for Mikel Arteta.

However, Gyokeres has struggled to secure regular playing time this season and has fallen behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order. His limited involvement has reportedly left him frustrated, and he may reconsider his future if the situation does not improve.

Arsenal could face a difficult decision if the striker pushes for an exit. Although his goalscoring record makes him a valuable member of the squad, the club must also consider his expectations and the need to keep their attacking options satisfied.

Several clubs from Italy, Spain and the Premier League are reportedly interested in signing him. His reputation as a prolific goalscorer remains strong in Europe, meaning Arsenal could attract serious interest if they decide to make him available.

Arsenal demand £55m for Gyokeres

However, convincing the Gunners to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The north London club is determined to recoup the full £55 million it invested in the forward.

Arsenal are also reluctant to weaken their squad midway through the campaign, with Arteta keen to maintain his options across multiple competitions. A January transfer therefore appears unlikely unless circumstances change significantly.

Gyokeres is expected to assess his future at the end of the season if his playing time does not improve. Arsenal, meanwhile, would want to identify a suitable replacement before considering any permanent departure.

With interest building across Europe, the Swedish striker’s situation will be worth monitoring in the coming months. His future could depend on whether he can regain a prominent role at Arsenal or decides that a fresh challenge would better suit his ambitions.