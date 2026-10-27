(Videos): Arsenal beaten on penalties by Fleetwood in cup stunner

Fleetwood score against Arsenal.

Fleetwood have beaten Arsenal in an amazing game in the EFL Cup which saw the League Two team win a penalty shootouts.

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Fleetwood have just beaten Arsenal on penalties in an incredible EFL Cup upset.

The home team took the lead when Aaron Loupali0-Bi did superbly to hold off a challenge and finish from a tight angle

They put up a superb fight against a rotated Gunners side.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

FLEETWOOD TAKE THE LEAD! ? Loupalo-Bi puts League Two side Fleetwood ahead against Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/zTFEkCp0oL — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 27, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]

Arsenal beaten after spirited Fleetwood effort

Arsenal then stole an equaliser after half time when Viktor Gyokeres smuggled the ball in. The arrival of Martin Odegaard had helped them speed up play and they were able to break down the home team’s defences.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

Viktor Gyökeres gets his first goal of the season and Arsenal are level against Fleetwood! ? pic.twitter.com/LfZcIbAfCX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 27, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]

Young Max Dowman was given a red card after getting stuck into Jay Neil who slid into him hard in the 85th minute. That raised the atmosphere another notch in a thrilling finish.

But the best was yet to come. Some superb goalkeeper and even better penalties from the home team saw them win in the shootout which came directly after full time.

There was a sense that both teams felt subconciously that there was going to be more time – but it was straight to spot kicks and the League Two team won it.

You can see the winning penalty here:

[Footage from TNT Sport]

The scenes at full time were truly heartwarming, a superb footballing moment for all to enjot.