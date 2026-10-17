(Photo by Julian Finney, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered a fresh indication of Viktor Gyokeres’ future at the club amid growing speculation surrounding the Swedish striker’s potential departure.

The 28-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the 2026/27 campaign, struggling for regular playing time despite helping the Gunners win the Premier League title last season.

With Kai Havertz currently preferred in attack, Gyokeres has found himself on the fringes of Arteta’s starting XI, raising questions about his long-term role at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Arsenal manager’s latest comments suggest the striker remains firmly in his plans, with Arteta praising his attitude and determination despite limited opportunities.

Mikel Arteta sends clear Viktor Gyokeres message amid Arsenal exit rumours

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League fixture, Arteta was full of praise for Gyokeres’ professionalism and commitment to the team.

The Spaniard highlighted the forward’s work ethic, insisting his contribution extends beyond scoring goals.

“Viktor transmits an incredible will and determination and work rate to improve, help the team,” Arteta stated (quotes via Fabrizio Romano).

“That’s Viktor every single day, regardless of his position, whether he scores a goal or not. And that’s why he’s always an option to play.”

??? Arteta on Gyökeres: “Viktor transmits is an incredible will and determination and work rate to improve, help the team”. “That's Viktor every single day, regardless of his position, whether he scores a goal or not. And that's why he's always an option to play”. pic.twitter.com/LMl0VEEDeH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2026

Arteta’s comments reinforce that while external speculation continues to grow, the coaching staff remains impressed by Gyokeres’ professional attitude during training sessions at London Colney.

Gyokeres has found playing time hard this season

Despite contributing 14 goals to Arsenal’s title-winning campaign last season, Gyökeres has endured a difficult start to the 2026/27 season.

The former Coventry City forward has seen his minutes strictly limited, managing just 56 minutes of Premier League football as Arteta continues to favor Kai Havertz as his primary focal point.

Gyokeres previously admitted his frustration with his current squad status, triggering interest from European clubs monitoring his availability ahead of the January transfer window.

Rerports suggest, the Gunners will be seeking £64m for the striker if they are to sell.

Nevertheless, Arteta’s latest comments indicate that the striker has not been written out of the club’s plans.

With Arsenal competing on multiple fronts, opportunities could still arise for the 28-year-old to force his way back into contention.

Gyokeres sent a clear message to Arteta with sublime international performance

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While opportunities have proven scarce at club level, Gyokeres sent a firm message back to London during the international break.

The forward was in unstoppable form for Sweden, firing home four goals across four UEFA Nations League fixtures, including clinical strikes against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Romania.

Having proven his sharp goalscoring touch on the international stage, Gyokeres will be eager to translate that momentum into club football as Arsenal enter a demanding autumn schedule across domestic and European competitions.