Agbonlahor feels Arsenal will be "100%" looking to sell player who 'can't run'

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Viktor Gyökeres is facing fresh scrutiny at Arsenal after Gabriel Agbonlahor claimed the striker will “100%” be sold before next season.

The Sweden international started Arsenal’s latest victory over Everton and was involved in Ezri Konsa’s opener, but his overall performance again left questions over whether he is the long-term No.9 Mikel Arteta needs.

Those doubts have become more significant after Arsenal’s unsuccessful summer pursuit of Julián Álvarez.

Agbonlahor predicts Gyökeres exit from Arsenal

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor was highly critical of Gyökeres’ movement and athleticism against Everton.

He said: “Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ. Looks like he’s like running in slow motion, isn’t he? Looks like he can’t run.

“Can he hold the ball up? Yes, he can, but he will be one that won’t be at the club next season. Yeah, 100%. They would have got rid of him this season if they could have for [Julian] Alvarez. If Alvarez wanted to come and hadn’t turned Arsenal down, they would have said, ‘I would give you Gyokeres and money.’”

TEAMtalk reports that Gyökeres has now scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 65 Arsenal appearances since his £63.5million move from Sporting CP.

Álvarez pursuit puts Gyökeres under real pressure

Agbonlahor’s prediction feels extreme, but Arsenal’s summer transfer activity suggests the debate is legitimate.

Sky Sports confirmed Arsenal tried to sign Álvarez during the summer before the Argentine remained at Atlético Madrid.

That alone suggests Arteta wanted another elite attacker capable of raising the ceiling of his forward line.

Gyökeres still offers physicality, pressing and penalty-box movement, but Arsenal now need consistency against the very best opposition. His first season produced plenty of goals, yet too many came against weaker sides rather than title rivals.

He should not be written off, but the next few months could determine whether Arsenal still see him as their long-term striker or simply a useful option until a more complete forward becomes available.

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