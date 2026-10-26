Latest: Arsenal open talks to protect one of Arteta’s most important players

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Arsenal are reportedly preparing to open talks with David Raya over a new long-term contract as they look to secure the future of Mikel Arteta’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

Raya’s current agreement runs until 2028, meaning there is no immediate pressure on Arsenal to act.

However, the 31-year-old recently admitted that he would like to experience La Liga at some stage of his career, giving the Gunners an added incentive to extend his stay before his contractual position becomes more complicated.

Arsenal planning contract talks with David Raya

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are expected to sit down with Raya to discuss extending his contract beyond 2028.

The Spaniard recently said he is “very happy” at Arsenal but acknowledged that playing in his homeland remains a future ambition. Despite those comments, the club are not believed to be concerned about an imminent departure.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke explained:

“I don’t think Arsenal will be too concerned. He’s under contract until 2028 and I’m sure they probably will look to sit down and discuss a new deal with him because he’s the undisputed number one under Arteta, and I think he will be for the foreseeable future.”

Raya’s performances explain Arsenal’s desire to keep him. He has recorded five clean sheets in eight Premier League appearances this season, saving 73.7 per cent of the shots he has faced.

He also won September’s Premier League Save of the Month award after stopping Enzo Le Fée’s penalty against Sunderland, the fourth time he has won the prize.

Since his Premier League debut in 2021, David Raya has kept more Premier League clean sheets than any other goalkeeper 🔥 https://t.co/9efnOP8Mnr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2026

Extending Raya now would be sensible business

Arsenal should not wait until Raya enters the final 18 months of his contract before addressing the situation.

Since initially arriving from Brentford, he has developed into far more than a reliable shot-stopper. His distribution and confidence outside the penalty area are essential to Arteta’s possession-based football, while successive Golden Glove awards have demonstrated his consistency.

His Champions League numbers remain strong too, with two clean sheets from three matches, seven saves and a 77.34 per cent passing accuracy this season.

There is naturally some risk in handing a goalkeeper approaching 32 a lengthy extension.

However, elite goalkeepers frequently perform well into their mid-30s, and Raya’s game relies heavily on positioning, anticipation and distribution rather than pure athleticism.

His comments about Spain should not create panic, but they are a reminder that Arsenal should protect one of their most important assets.

Securing Raya beyond 2028 would provide stability in a position Arteta has spent years trying to perfect.

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