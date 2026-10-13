(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has used Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone as examples of why managers need time, as pressure continues to build around his position at Manchester United.



United have endured their worst start to a league season in 40 years, winning only one of their opening six Premier League matches.

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That has inevitably brought Carrick’s future into the spotlight ahead of Tuesday night’s difficult Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid.

But Carrick believes successful teams are rarely built overnight and Arteta’s journey at Arsenal is the example he keeps coming back to.

Carrick points to Arteta and Simeone when discussing patience

Speaking ahead of the Atletico Madrid game, Carrick argued that managers need the opportunity to work through difficult periods rather than constantly being judged on short-term results.

As Samuel Luckhurst reported, Carrick said: “It pains me to say, but the one that won the league in our country last season has been there for a long period of time.”

He added: “I think he’s done an incredible job, Mikel, and that’s another example.”

Carrick also referenced Sir Alex Ferguson and Simeone, pointing out how both managers were able to create something sustainable because they were given time.

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in 2019 and went through several difficult seasons before eventually delivering the Premier League title last campaign.

Man United need to show signs of progress

Carrick’s argument makes sense in principle.

Arsenal’s patience with Arteta has clearly paid off. Reuters recently reported that Arsenal rewarded him with a new deal until 2030 after he ended the club’s 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

But patience only works when there are signs that something worthwhile is being built.

That is Carrick’s biggest challenge. United currently sit near the bottom half of the table and have struggled defensively, while performances have not always suggested they are close to clicking.

Comparisons with Arteta and Simeone therefore only go so far.

Carrick deserves time after guiding United back into the Champions League last season, but he also needs results to justify that patience. A strong performance in Madrid would be a very good place to start.

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