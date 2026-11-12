Contact made: Arsenal rival Chelsea for their top January transfer target

Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Bournemouth over a potential transfer move for Alex Scott, who remains a top target for Chelsea.

The England international has been a stand-out performer for the Cherries and it seems inevitable that he’ll be snapped up by a bigger club in a major move at some point in the near future.

Much has been reported about Scott’s future in recent times, with Sky Sports claiming that Bournemouth’s stance on selling him in January had softened.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs reported that Chelsea were confident of signing Scott, though a new report from iNews claims that Arsenal have also been in contact.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both mentioned as the clubs most keen to sign the 23-year-old in January, whereas Arsenal would rather wait until next summer.

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Do Arsenal need Alex Scott?

It’s obvious that Chelsea need Scott as a replacement for Enzo Fernandez, with the Blues left short in midfield when they sold the Argentina international to Manchester City on Deadline Day.

For Liverpool, it could also make sense to bring in one of Andoni Iraola’s former players to help him build this team more in his own image.

Arsenal, however, don’t really look like they need Scott at all right now, as they have great quality and depth in the middle of the park in the form of Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Martin Zubimendi.

As it is, even a proven top player like Zubimendi is barely getting any minutes in Mikel Arteta’s side, so it’s hard to see how Scott would fit in.

All in all, it surely makes the most sense for Scott to prioritise Chelsea or Liverpool for his next move, even if Arsenal’s project might be the most tempting in terms of chances of winning major silverware.

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