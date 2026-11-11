(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a January move for Real Sociedad striker Orri Óskarsson following his explosive goalscoring form in Spain.

According to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, both Premier League clubs have registered a strong interest in securing the 22-year-old Icelandic international during the winter window.

United are desperate for frontline reinforcements with Benjamin Sesko sidelined by a long-term knee injury and Matheus Cunha managing just one league goal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is seeking a central striker suited to his system, as £50m summer signing Omar Marmoush has struggled for form alongside under-firing Dominic Solanke and the sidelined Richarlison.

However, the report adds that Real Sociedad will demand bids upwards of €20 million for the forward, who remains under contract until 2030.

Orri Oskarsson’s incredible form draws Erling Haaland comparisons

Oskarsson has been on fire this season with a remarkable surge in form, netting 5 goals in his last 6 matches across La Liga and the UEFA Europa League.

The former Copenhagen prodigy scored against Málaga, Lillestrøm, Levante, Lyon, and Rayo Vallecano, cementing his reputation as one of European football’s most promising young talents.

He has already built an impressive goalscoring record during his time in senior football.

The former Copenhagen striker has registered 23 goals in 76 appearances for Real Sociedad.

Before moving to Spain, he scored another 23 goals in 62 appearances for Copenhagen.

Club Apps Goals Assists Real Sociedad 76 23 0 FC Copenhagen 62 23 9 Senior total 138 46 9 FC Copenhagen U19 40 41 11

Oskarsson’s physical style and lethal instincts have drawn direct comparisons to Manchester City star Erling Haaland, the report claims.

His goalscoring run has demonstrated his ability to contribute consistently across different competitions.