Michael Carrick getting off the Manchester United team bus (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Benjamin Sesko will not feature again in 2026 after a troubling injury update confirmed the forward is sidelined until at least January 2027.

The 23-year-old Slovenian striker is set for an extended spell on the treatment table as the club takes extreme caution regarding his long-term fitness.

Taking to X, football transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the grim prognosis for the United frontman:

“Benjamin Sesko will be out until at least January due to shin injury, confirmed. Manchester United want their striker to be back in 2027 when 100% recovered, reports @TheAthleticFC.”

? Benjamin Šreško will be out until at least January due to shin injury, confirmed. Manchester Uniter want their striker to be back in 2027 when 100% recovered, reports @TheAthleticFC. pic.twitter.com/XeF5njEEMC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2026

The Red Devils’ medical staff and senior management have collectively agreed not to rush Sesko back into action, ensuring he undergoes a meticulous rehabilitation program alongside specialists before resuming competitive action in 2027.

Benjamin Sesko injury struggles

Sesko’s lay-off represents a severe blow to manager Michael Carrick, compounding a deeply frustrating 2026/27 campaign for the former RB Leipzig forward.

The striker has been plagued by a persistent lower-leg issue that first flared up toward the tail-end of the previous season following a heavy collision against Liverpool.

After working his way back to feature during early-season fixtures, Sesko suffered a sharp recurrence during United’s Carabao Cup clash against Brighton on September 16.

Further evaluations and international duty withdrawals confirmed that the underlying bone stress in his shin requires an extended period of rest and targeted rehabilitation.

With Sesko ruled out for the remainder of the calendar year, United’s attacking options are further stretched during a grueling winter schedule.

Carrick will have to rely heavily on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to shoulder the goalscoring burden as Manchester United seek to climb out of the bottom half of the Premier League table.