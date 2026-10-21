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Manchester United are reportedly concerned that Benjamin Sesko could face up to four months on the sidelines, potentially forcing the club to enter the January transfer market for another striker.

The Slovenian international has endured a frustrating spell since completing his £74 million move from RB Leipzig, with injury problems disrupting his attempts to establish himself at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, United are now assessing the possibility of an extended absence as medical staff continue to evaluate the 23-year-old’s condition.

Man United fear Benjamin Sesko could miss four months through injury

According to the report, Manchester United’s medical department is continuing to assess Sesko following a series of fitness setbacks.

The report suggests that the club are concerned the Slovenia international could be unavailable for as long as four months.

However, the full extent of his injury and the precise recovery timeline have yet to be officially confirmed.

Those close to the player reportedly remain optimistic that he will not be sidelined until February, offering some encouragement amid the uncertainty.

Nevertheless, the prospect of losing Sesko for several months represents a significant concern for Michael Carrick.

The 23-year-old arrived from RB Leipzig in a high-profile £74m transfer and was expected to become a central figure in United’s attack.

However, his progress has been interrupted by fitness problems, making it difficult for him to build consistency and momentum.

A lengthy absence would further complicate Carrick’s efforts to improve United’s attacking performances during a demanding period of the campaign.

Manchester United could be forced into January transfer market

The report adds that Sesko’s potentially lengthy absence could force United into a move for a center forward during the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils did not secure a backup striker during the summer window because they were unable to shift Joshua Zirkzee to free up squad space and transfer funds.

With Sesko sidelined alongside ongoing squad depth issues, Carrick has been forced to rely on makeshift attacking solutions, utilizing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha through the middle.

The lack of a recognized, fully fit focal point up front could compel technical director Jason Wilcox to target short-term or permanent attacking additions in January.

Which Manchester United games could Benjamin Sesko miss?

If Sesko’s four-month absence is confirmed, the forward is set to miss an extensive list of vital fixtures across multiple competitions:

The potential absence would put his availability for several important Premier League fixtures in doubt, including matches against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

United could also be without the striker for upcoming Champions League fixtures as they look to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Domestic cup commitments may be affected as well, depending on the club’s progress in the competitions.