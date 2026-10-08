Manchester United corner flag (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United could do with being careful over the latest injury to Benjamin Sesko, who has had ongoing fitness issues since arriving at Old Trafford.

The Slovenia international has struggled to start games for Man Utd recently, though he’s looked like someone with big potential whenever he has managed to get on the pitch.

Still, it seems Sesko is now struggling again, according to his national team manager in recent quotes to Planet Nagomet.

Bostjan Cesar admitted Sesko was suffering an “atypical” injury and needed time to heal, raising doubts over the 23-year-old’s availability for United’s upcoming matches.

When can Manchester United expect Benjamin Sesko return?

United play Tottenham in their next game as the Premier League returns after the international break, but it looks like Sesko won’t be available.

Stephen Smith, CEO and founder of Kitman Labs – specialists in injury welfare and performance analytics – told the Metro: “The risk is always there with recurrence. With injuries like this, you are playing a game of whack-a-mole.

“They can be very challenging. The first thing you try isn’t always going to be the thing that works. They will be assessing what they did the first time around and now looking at different options. I would be confident they won’t just be doing the same thing because that hasn’t fixed it. They will want to move on.

“Caution is the right word here. Given this has flared up again they will be inclined to be more cautious, not less. In terms of timelines, Unless he responds incredibly quickly and very differently than last time around, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a similar time frame and similar time lost as we saw last time.”

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Sesko can surely still be a top player if he puts these injury issues behind him, but for now this all sounds rather concerning from a MUFC point of view.

The talented young forward needs a bit more luck, and United also need to handle his recovery carefully or else it could just make things worse.