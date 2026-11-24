(Photos by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson ahead of the January transfer window, with Manchester United also monitoring the Swedish international.

The 24-year-old has attracted considerable attention following his performances in Germany, and the Premier League could be his next destination as several clubs assess their defensive options.

Daniel Svensson emerges as a Liverpool transfer target

According to a report from Fussball News, Liverpool are preparing a concrete approach for the Dortmund full-back as they look to strengthen their left-side defence options.

The Reds want to bring in competition for Milos Kerkez, with Kostas Tsimikas no longer seen as a long-term solution. Svensson has emerged as an attractive option, having impressed with his versatility and consistency in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal are also among the Premier League clubs showing considerable interest in the defender. However, Liverpool could face competition from AC Milan, who are reportedly preparing their own move for the Swedish international.

Dortmund are believed to value Svensson at around €50m (£42m), although Liverpool and other interested clubs could initially explore securing his services for about €30m (£25m).

Manchester United could miss out on Daniel Svensson

Manchester United have also been keeping tabs on the Dortmund defender and previously sent scouts to watch him during the Champions League encounter against Real Betis on November 4.

The Old Trafford outfit reportedly identified Svensson as an attainable transfer target, but Liverpool’s willingness to advance their interest could complicate their plans.

United are searching for additional options at left-back after failing to recruit a replacement for Luke Shaw during the summer. The English defender’s injury problems have further highlighted the need for reinforcements.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will formalise their interest in January, but Svensson’s growing reputation suggests he could attract significant competition.