Man United scout four players from the same club as 2027 transfer plans accelerate

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have stepped up their preparations for 2027 by sending scouts to watch four Borussia Dortmund players, with Serhou Guirassy, Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha and Daniel Svensson all emerging on their recruitment radar.

The quartet cover three areas United are assessing closely, centre-forward, central midfield and left-back, suggesting the club are already planning beyond the immediate January window rather than focusing on one position alone.

Four-man Dortmund scouting mission from Man United

According to TEAMtalk, United scouts attended Dortmund’s 2-2 Bundesliga draw with Bayern Munich to monitor Guirassy, Bellingham, Nmecha and Svensson.

Guirassy, Bellingham and Nmecha are described as longer-term targets, while Svensson has more recently joined United’s shortlist as they search for additional options at left-back.

Guirassy remains particularly attractive because of United’s need for another reliable goalscorer. The 30-year-old has scored eight goals this season, although Dortmund are considered extremely reluctant to lose him midway through a title challenge.

Svensson, meanwhile, could provide a younger alternative on the left. The Sweden international has contributed two goals and one assist in 14 appearances this season and is under contract until 2029. Any move is currently viewed as more realistic next summer than in January.

Nmecha may be the most expensive of the four. Dortmund reportedly value him at around €100million in January, although an €80m release clause is expected to become active next summer.

CaughtOffside report on United’s interest in Nmecha also confirms that Liverpool are competing with United for the Germany international.

Svensson and Guirassy may address the clearest needs

Watching four Dortmund players does not necessarily mean United intend to sign all of them. Instead, it shows how broadly the recruitment department is working.

Guirassy would offer an experienced striker capable of making an immediate impact, while Svensson could address a position United have repeatedly tried to strengthen.

Bellingham and Nmecha are exciting midfield options, but both would likely require enormous investment and United already have significant numbers in that area. That makes the other two particularly interesting.

Svensson fits the age profile of a long-term signing, while Guirassy could provide the short-term reliability United need in attack.

The key point is that this scouting mission appears to be about building options rather than preparing one imminent transfer.

With Dortmund challenging for major honours and under little pressure to sell, January deals will be difficult. But United’s presence in Munich shows the club are already laying the groundwork for what could become an important summer 2027 rebuild.

Just in: Man United star could seek another move if minutes remain limited